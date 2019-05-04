Yarn & Fabric Destash Consignment Sale

Comfort Inn & Suites-North Star Conference Center, DeForest 5025 C Rd V, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

press release: Hosted by Green Whimsy

Anything and everything for sewing, knitting, crocheting, needle arts, plus supplies for beading and jewelry making and more!

All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

Inside the Comfort Inn & Suites

5025 County Rd V, DeForest, WI 53525 (just off I-90/94 at Exit 126 about 10 minutes north of Madison)

Public Shopping Hours:

Saturday, May 4: 10am to 3pm 

Sunday,  May 5: 10am to 1pm. (Everything remaining will be 1/2 price on Sunday!) 

Admission is free.  

Everyone is welcome.  

Cash and credit cards accepted. 

More info: www.greenwhimsy.com 

Want to sell your items?  www.Greenwhimsy.com/Sell

Info

Comfort Inn & Suites-North Star Conference Center, DeForest 5025 C Rd V, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
Crafts
