Yarn & Fabric Craft Supply Consignment Sale

media release: Hosted by Green Whimsy.

Anything and everything for sewing, knitting, crocheting, needle arts, beading, jewelry making and more!

Destash and earn cash! Shop and save big!

September 12-13, 2026, Inside the Holiday Inn Express, 515 W. Verona Ave., Verona, WI 53593

Sat, 8am to 2pm

Sun, 8am to noon (everything remaining on Sunday is 1/2 price).

FREE ADMISSION! EVERYONE WELCOME!

Join us as as a Consignor and SELL your items in 3 easy steps:

1. Register on our website, www.greenwhimsy.com. Sign up for this sale opens July 2, 2026.

2. Tag your items at home using our easy online barcoding system,

3. Drop off at the beginning of the sale and we sell for you and issue you a check at the end of the sale! Super Easy!)

- or -

Join us as a Shopper and SHOP for all your crafting needs for a fraction of retail! Admission is Free and we accept cash and credit cards.

Visit www.greenwhimsy.com for more info on shopping, selling and more.