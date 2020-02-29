Yarn & Fabric Destash Consignment Sale
Comfort Inn & Suites-North Star Conference Center, DeForest 5025 C Rd V, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
press release:All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!
You'll find supplies for:
~ Sewing/Quilting Supplies
~ Beading/Jewelry Making Supplies
~ Knitting/Crocheting Supplies
~ Needlepoint Kits & Supplies
~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories including American Girl, Build-a-bear, Barbie, etc.
February 29 & March 1 inside the Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 County Rd V, DeForest, WI 53525 (just off I-90/94 at Exit 126 about 10 minutes north of Madison)
Saturday, February 29, 10am to 3pm; Sunday, March 1, 10am to 1pm (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE SALE!)
Free Admission - Everyone Welcome! Cash & Credit Cards Acccepted.
www.greenwhimsy.com for more info.