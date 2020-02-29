Yarn & Fabric Destash Consignment Sale

Comfort Inn & Suites-North Star Conference Center, DeForest 5025 C Rd V, De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

press release:All items consigned (and priced) by crafters just like you!

You'll find supplies for:

~ Sewing/Quilting Supplies

~ Beading/Jewelry Making Supplies

~ Knitting/Crocheting Supplies

~ Needlepoint Kits & Supplies

~ Collectible Dolls & Accessories including American Girl, Build-a-bear, Barbie, etc.

February 29 & March 1 inside the Comfort Inn & Suites, 5025 County Rd V, DeForest, WI 53525 (just off I-90/94 at Exit 126 about 10 minutes north of Madison)

Saturday, February 29, 10am to 3pm; Sunday, March 1, 10am to 1pm (EVERYTHING HALF PRICE SALE!)

Free Admission - Everyone Welcome!  Cash & Credit Cards Acccepted.

www.greenwhimsy.com for more info.

