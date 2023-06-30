× Expand The trio Yazmin & Beat Zero. Yazmin & Beat Zero

MEDIA RELEASE: On June 30 at 8:30 p.m. Yazmin & Beat Zero will be performing at Cafe Carpe in Fort Atkinson, WI as part of their 2023 Midwest EMERGENCE Tour. This powerhouse trio serves up a unique blend of lyric-driven folk-rock mixed with Cuban rhythms, jazz-informed harmonies, and classical foundations. Really? In the Northland? Yep. Unique is an understatement. Pour some blues, R&B, funk, Latin jazz, and rock into a tall glass and start summer with this refreshing concoction of soulful music.

The show features Yazmin’s powerful keyboard playing and soaring vocals as well as the talents of her world-class band: Grammy-nominated Álvaro Benavides from New York City on bass and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Gillespie from Minneapolis, MN on drums.

Washburn-born Yazmin has graced the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua stage in Bayfield since she was a young girl. You may have seen her at Cafe Carpe last December touring with the Randy Sabien trio. Currently in the Blue Canvas Orchestra, she also performs solo, most recently in New York City, Nashville, and New Orleans. Aside from this, she’s had an extensive career immersed in a passion for Cuban music both in the US and Cuba.

Yazmin started Beat Zero in 2011 as a duo with her father, T Bruce Bowers (fiddle & mandolin). In 2017 she added drummer and percussionist Rayhner Lasserie. They toured as a trio until June 2019, when Bruce, struggling with cancer, could no longer play. He passed away on March 19, 2020 and so did Beat Zero, until now.

After this deep loss, compounded by pandemic-isloation, in September Yazmin emerged with renewed determination to recreate Beat Zero. It started with a leap of faith, reaching out to Álvaro, a musician she’d admired for years. He accepted. To complete the trio Yazmin solicited Andrew, with whom she’d worked for several years in a Minneapolis-based Cuban group. Yazmin is ready to step fully into this next chapter and emerge with new wings, hence the tour’s title: The EMERGENCE Tour ‘23 (SEE schedule below)

Yazmin’s songwriting is honest and soul-baring, diving into subjects such as creative burnout, finding one’s life purpose, immigration, and of course, love. She weaves between both English and Spanish with ease, inviting listeners to cross between worlds with each note. You may be equally called to dance or to shed a tear before the night is over.

In the words of the late songwriter icon Nanci Griffith: " …How brilliant is she? She is absolutely fantastic. What a voice, what a keyboard player, just absolutely extraordinary!”