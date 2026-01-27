YDG, Kade Finley
Liquid 624 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
media release: YDG is bringing that perfect mix of heavy dubstep, experimental chaos, and viral remix moments. This one’s a can’t-miss for bass fans.
