Ye Olde Destruction
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Um Yeah Arts presents "Ye Old Destruction" film by Thomas Campbell, with live score performed by Jeff Halleran & Friends.
Live performances by LURNER and Darker N' Darker to follow after the film shows.
Communication is an all-ages sober space,
Doors at 8PM
$5-10 donation at the door to support the Femme Skate Night fund.
Don't miss this special event!
