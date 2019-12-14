Ye Olde Destruction

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Um Yeah Arts presents "Ye Old Destruction" film by Thomas Campbell, with live score performed by Jeff Halleran & Friends.

Live performances by LURNER and Darker N' Darker to follow after the film shows.

Communication is an all-ages sober space,

Doors at 8PM

$5-10 donation at the door to support the Femme Skate Night fund.

Don't miss this special event!

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-2618
