Yeah Mon Tropical Fusion Grand Opening

Yeah Mon Tropical Fusion is holding a Grand Opening for their first pop-up dining experience. Enjoy FREE samples and giveaways while they last, and the full menu will be available for dine-in and takeaway.

Saturday 5.23.26 | 2:00 - 8:00pm, Aubergine, 1226 Williamson St, Madison WI, 53703

This is more than just food… this is culture, passion, and flavor all in one place. We’ve poured everything into this moment and we want YOU there to celebrate with us

https://www.facebook.com/events/1470674114500120/