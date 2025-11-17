× Expand Larry Alwine A close-up of Ben Katzner. Ben Katzner

media release: Year in Review is a one-of-a-kind stand-up comedy show in an unconventional downtown Madison venue where the Midwest's funniest comedians take the stage to blend blistering commentary on the highs and lows of 2025 with full comedy sets. Expect irreverent humor, unexpected insights, and a night that turns the year’s chaos into comedy gold.

With a headlining performance by BEN KATZNER:

Ben Katzner is a Minneapolis-based comedian known for his sharp, irreverent humor, showcased in his comedy special "Supple Harlot". He is a producer of the prestigious 10k Laughs Festival, a multi-day event that brings top national and regional comedians to Minneapolis stages. Drawing on his small-town Minnesota upbringing and personal experiences, Katzner blends honest storytelling with silly insights, making him a standout voice in the city’s comedy scene and beyond. Ben’s debut graphic novel, Hello, My Name is Poop, was published by Wonderbound Books in 2021, and his work can also be seen in places like Insider, Buzzfeed, and The National Lampoon Network.

With performances by: Reier Cammerman, Breanne Wilhite, special guests!

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors at 7:30pm, Show at 8pm. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right. *This is an indoor show.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show. Purchase tickets online to guarantee seating. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS (CASH ONLY): $5 at the door with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/1150530520595752

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds will be issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.