A Year in the Life of the Aransas-Wood Buffalo Whooping Craness

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Microsoft Teams.

Whooping Cranes are the rarest crane species in the world. In the early 1940s, the entire population was estimated at only 21 birds. Today Whooping Cranes in the Aransas-Wood Buffalo population, which migrate between Canada and the Texas coast, have rebounded to an estimated 550 individuals. Soar with us as our Gulf Coast Program staff Paityn Macko and Matti Bradshaw describe this charismatic species’ ongoing conservation story, fascinating life history, and exciting new research.

Sponsored by Jim Hegge