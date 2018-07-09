Through Sept. 2.

press release: Four artists reflect on their personal laments, celebrations and yearnings through their artmaking. Along the way, they invite others into the process. How do we find peace in a world of violence? Forgiveness in a world of offense? Unity in a world of division and protest?

This is not an exhibition of answers or strategies, but one of journey. There are more questions along it’s paths, the clues come more in whispers and sighs rather than shouts and epithets.

Artists: Bobbette Rose, Cynthia Reynolds, Eugenia Sherman Brown, Janine Bessenecker