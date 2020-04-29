ONLINE: Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers

× Expand Yellow Bellied Sap Suckers

press release: Hope this finds you healthy and happy! We just wanted to let you know that we are going live tonight (Wednesday 4/29) at 7 pm to play a concert of our unrecorded songs, and we're asking YOU to help choose which songs we should put on our next single.

We've been talking to our friends at Native Sound studio in Saint Louis and we have musicians lined up to record their parts from their quarantine--it's an exciting way to keep the ball rolling. We had originally planned to record a live album within the next few weeks, and clearly that is not going to happen.

So tune in to our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ybssmusic/ live) or at our LIVESTREAM page on our website to watch the show. We will have a poll up later today.