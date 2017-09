Liquid & Live Nation Present:

YELLOW CLAW

Antics, Dolf

Thu, September 28, 2017

Doors: 9:00 PM (event ends at 2:00 AM)

Liquid

This event is 18 and over

$28 - $33

Yellow Claw is a DJ duo from Amsterdam, Netherlands. The group consists of Jim Aasgier (Jim Taihuttu) and Nizzle (Nils Rondhuis). Their music is a mix of wide range of genres and often incorporates elements from trap music, hip hop, dubstep, hardstyle and moombahton.