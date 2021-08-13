press release: Music Theatre of Madison will present the world premiere of The Yellow Wallpaper, a new musical written by Madison composers Erin McConnell and Evan Lange, from August 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. and August 15 at 2:00 p.m. Performances will be at the Play Circle Theater on the second floor of the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street. Tickets are available beginning July 6 at www.mtmadison.com, by phone at 608-265-ARTS, or in person at the Campus Arts Box Office. Up to 50 in-person tickets will be available for each performance, with social distancing regulations in place. The first performance on August 13 will be livestreamed. Following the closing of the production, a filmed version will be available to rent on MTM’s website.

Ticket Prices: $28.00 in-person, $22.00 for live-stream on August 13. Prices include a $5.00 facility fee that is retained by the Union Theater. The Union Theater will assess a fee if you would like to have your tickets mailed to you. Otherwise, no additional fees!

The Yellow Wallpaper is adapted from the famous 1892 short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. In it, a woman is left to rest from a psychological breakdown in a room decorated with an intricately-patterned yellow wallpaper. The Woman first finds the paper hideous, then frustrating, then all-consuming. Eventually, she discovers a terrifying secret beneath its seams.

The story has been adapted for stage and screen several times. It typically adds characters that are mentioned in the book but not major parts of the story. This adaptation features only the Woman for the vast majority of the tale, with her husband coming in once, briefly, which more closely follows the book.

“It’s meant to be an experience that the audience goes through with her,” says Meghan Randolph, MTM’s Executive Director, who also plays the Woman. “When you add other perspectives to the narrative, your judgement is clouded by what others are saying. I wanted the audience to have her and only her to connect with. It’s a way to become extremely invested in her journey.” Randolph continues, “This story called out for music to me. The situations are so personal, so intense, and the dialogue is so poetic. You can feel the rhythms in the way the narrator speaks in the book and how they reflect her state of mind. It’s tailor-made to be musicalized.”

The show is directed by Janine Gardner and Trinity Gardner, with music direction by McConnell and Lange, and movement by Marin Johnson. There are multiple themes in the story, including its status as a feminist work, its contribution to the horror genre, and its addressing of mental health issues. Therefore, talkbacks will be held after the production with experts Dr. Emily Auerbach and Dr. Brigitte Fielder.

“The show brings up many important themes,” says Janine Gardner, who will direct the production with her daughter Trinity, a graduate of MTM’s internship program who helped develop the company’s original musicals Hephaestus and Ten Days in a Madhouse. “It was embraced by feminists in the 60’s and 70’s, although that was limited to white feminism. Gilman herself wrote it as an indictment of the mental health industry and one doctor in particular. But for our production, we are leaning into the horror.” She goes on to explain: “These themes overlap, but the intimacy really gives a sense of dread and thrill. It’s not bloody horror or ghost story horror. It really is its own brand.”

“A one-person show is not something I’ve done,” says Randolph, who has been a performer for 30 years and appeared locally with Madison Opera, CTM, Four Seasons Theatre, and Forward Theater, and who also toured with Cats. “I’m excited and scared in a good way. The slow progression and vulnerability of this character will be an acting, vocal, and physical challenge I haven’t taken on yet.”

Music Theatre of Madison is a professional theater company that focuses on the new and different in musical theater, both through performing established lesser-known works and creating new works by Wisconsin artists. More information is available at www.mtmadison.com.