Yes Factory, Shady Grapes, The Fancy Pears

press release: Ruby Presents

Yes Factory is the brain-child of songwriters Ian Zander and Brennan Reiter. The band was founded with the concept of saying “yes” to a wide variety of creative ideas at front and center. Fusing pop and indie/alt-rock elements, Yes Factory’s debut EP represents the first of many significant milestones to come for this promising new act.

Yes Factory

https://www.facebook.com/YesFactoryOfficial/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZyw62dz1Hee1lqFfMuvpeQ

Shady Grapes: New wave funk with a hint of blues: five Madison musicians who love to play.

The Fancy Pears: Musically delicious, as some might say, "So big and juicy you can eat them with a spoon." The Fancy Pears will fill you up fat and happy with catchy rock 'n' roll grooves of alternative, folk, and pop. Certified organic and sustainably farmed music!

Doors \\ 7:30 pm

18+ To Enter \\ 21+ To Drink

Enter through Liquid \\ 624 University Ave