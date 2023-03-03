Yes Ma'am

Buy Tickets

Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Created by the women of Monkey Business Institute (Madison's Favorite, Best of Madison) for audiences of all genders , Yes Ma'am is a joyful mashup of real-life storytelling and improv comedy. Look for sky-high energy, advanced scene work, and fierce fun from these seasoned improvisers.

Your ticket price includes an unlimited Glass Nickel pizza and salad buffet (vegan/GF options) and as always, a full bar is available with local beers on tap, soda, wine, and cocktails . 

$20-$22

Info

280GlassNickel.jpg
Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy
608-658-5153
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Yes Ma'am - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yes Ma'am - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yes Ma'am - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yes Ma'am - 2023-03-03 20:00:00 ical