Yes Ma'am

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Stand-up and Improv Comedy by Yes Ma'am, Monkey Business Institute

A fundraiser for Box of Balloons Madison

Fun raffle prizes for mom!

Every mom receives a special gift at the door

We will also be collecting donations of birthday supplies for our boxes. See the full list of items needed here.

Content rating: PG13+ (under 21 must be accompanied by an adult)

Info

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Comedy
Google Calendar - Yes Ma'am - 2024-05-11 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yes Ma'am - 2024-05-11 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yes Ma'am - 2024-05-11 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yes Ma'am - 2024-05-11 14:00:00 ical