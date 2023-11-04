× Expand Dirigible Studio Yes Ma'am cast members.

media release: Monkey Business Institute invites you to the Harmony stage for a unique and delightful comedy double- header featuring Comedy Dance Chicago and Yes Ma'am!

Comedy Dance Chicago’s combination of sketch and physical comedy, dance, word play, music, and overall goofiness has entertained Chicagoland audiences for years. Throw in some audience participation, and you get what The Chicago Reader describes as “one of the funniest, most enjoyable hours you’ll spend on a Friday night.” https://www. comedydancechicago.com/

Yes Ma'am is a mashup of true storytelling and improv comedy created by the women of Monkey Business Institute for audiences of all genders. Sky-high energy, amazing connections, and unabashed joy are hallmarks of this weird and wonderful comedy show featuring a rotating cast of Madison's most fearless and experienced improvisers.