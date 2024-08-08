media release: Yes Ma’am is a joyful mashup of improv comedy and real-life storytelling from the women of Monkey Business, for audiences of all genders!

Cafe Coda on Williamson Street is known for hosting stellar jazz acts from all over the world, but on the second Thursday of each month they shift gears and welcome Monkey Business Institute to their stage.

Join us at Cafe Coda for a Ma’am-tastic night of improv!

Part of Madison Comedy Week.

Show starts at 7pm.

Please arrive by 6:45.

$10 in advance, $15 at the door.