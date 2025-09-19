Yes Ma'am
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
courtesy Monkey Business Institute
Cast members of the Monkey Business Institute troupe Yes Ma'am.
media release: Yes Ma’am is a joyful mashup of improv comedy and real-life stories from the women of Monkey Business for audiences of all genders. Featuring a cast of accomplished actors, musicians, composers, and standup comedians drawn together by a love of improv and each other, this weird and wonderful show has been a favorite in Madison and comedy festivals around the Midwest since October, 2016.
Show starts at 7pm. Doors open at 6:15pm. Price: $15.