press release: The women of Monkey Business Institute bring their hit show Yes Ma'am to Bos Meadery in support of the Madison chapter of Moms Demand Action, an organization that works with state and federal legislators, companies, and educational institutions to establish common sense gun reforms. Big fun to raise big money for a big issue!

ABOUT MONKEY BUSINESS INSTITUTE: Monkey Business Institute is made up of uniquely talented, creative people who have spent years learning what makes great improv tick. Making Madison laugh since 2002, the troupe has grown to over thirty-five dedicated members with diverse performance backgrounds who share a passion for improv comedy.

ABOUT YES MA'AM: As women rise to prominence on the national comedy stage, so rise the funny women of Madison! Monkey Business women are hilarious, motivated leaders who are inspired by good collaboration; with a few brainstorms and rehearsals they created an exciting original show of their own. Yes Ma'am premiered on October 7, 2016, to a raucous, sold-out crowd in the basement of the Glass Nickel on Atwood and has been rocking the first-Friday-of-the-month slot ever since. Playing to audiences around the Midwest at comedy festivals like The Nestival at the Nest Theater (Columbus, Ohio), The Chicago Women's Funny Fest, Madison Comedy Week, and The Lady Laughs Comedy Festival (Madison) the women of Yes Ma'am have established themselves as a tight-knit ensemble with a sharp, unbridled, joy-blast of a show. True stories, imagination, crackling energy, delightfully weird synergy, and 100% onstage commitment are hallmarks of Yes Ma'am.

Many of the Ma'ams are mothers, and putting on a show to raise money for Moms Demand Action is a natural evolution of the skills and passions of this group. Choosing action, letting rage feed into joy, and (as Ma'am Sheila Robertson put it) "leading with our hearts" is a way to cultivate power at a time in history when many of us feel powerless.

YES MA'AM ENSEMBLE: Bree Prehn, Jacy Whitehead, Kelly Maxwell, Marian Halls, Sarah Rogers, Sheila Robertson, Tara Ptasnik, Vanessa Tortolano, and welcoming Claire Kannapell as keyboardist for the Ma'ams Demand Action Benefit Show