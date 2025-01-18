media release: Relive the magic of silent cinema and indulge in an evening of laughter, music and nostalgia at Duck Soup Cinema . The three-show silent film series transports you back in time to the captivating world of silent film in the historic Capitol Theater.

Yes or No

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Roy William Neill | USA | 1920 | 72 minutes. Print preserved by The Library of Congress.

What’s the truth, and what’s just a clever illusion? “Yes or No” dives into that very question with a captivating story that’ll keep you guessing. Starring the fabulous Norma Talmadge in not one, but two roles, this film is a hidden gem of the 1920s. Talmadge effortlessly shifts from a wealthy lady to a humble country girl, showing off her versatility as one of the era’s brightest stars. We’re thrilled to have Professor Emerita Lea Jacobs from UW-Madison with us to introduce the film and lead a brief discussion afterward. Her knowledge and passion for silent cinema make this a must-see event for film buffs!

Organist: Clark Wilson

Emcee: Joe Thompson

Vaudeville: Stephanie Richards

Lobby Act: Wayne the Wizard

Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, Duck Soup Cinema includes local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film. A skilled organist masterfully plays live organ accompaniment on Overture’s original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors’ emotions, just as it was done in 1928.

This season, Duck Soup Cinema takes you on an adventure through the theme of illusion versus reality, highlighting how our perceptions can shape our understanding of the world. “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (Oct. 5) uses striking visuals to reflect a distorted mind, creating an unsettling atmosphere of reality just in time for Halloween. “Yes or No” (Jan 18) delves into the complexities of truth and deception, challenging viewers to consider the ambiguity of what they see. “The Dragon Painter” (May 3) tells the story of an artist whose passion blurs reality and imagination, demonstrating the power of creativity. Together, these films offer a compelling look at how our minds shape our experiences, making this season a thought-provoking journey into the world of silent cinema.

Duck Soup Cinema is curated by James Kreul. Jelani Eddington and Clark Wilson are the featured organists, and Joe Thompson returns as emcee.

Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at overture.org . Join the Duck Soup Cinema Club by purchasing a package ($30), which includes tickets to all three Duck Soup Cinema shows, priority seating and email newsletters with fun facts about each title.

NOTE: As these films were released nearly a century ago, some films may depict theatric and social conventions of the time related to race, gender, socio-economic status and identity which are unacceptable. In response to and in alignment with our justice, equity, diversity and inclusion commitments, we will be providing pre- and post-show resource material exploring key topics throughout the season.