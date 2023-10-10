Yes to Raises, Yes to DEI

media release: Tuesday, Oct. 10, gather at 4:45 PM, rally to start at 5:00 PM Outside the Wisconsin Capitol (State St. corner)

Bring your signs, bring your friends, and bring your voice!

Hosted by: AFSCME and AFT Locals, and Supporters

Organizers are calling on the legislative committee JCOER to release raises for state agency and UW employees already approved in the state budget in early July, and included in the full Compensation Plan by the Department of Administration on July 31st. Release of the funds has been delayed by the Joint Committee on Employment Relations (JCOER) which has not yet scheduled a meeting. Also Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (and Chair of JCOER) has proposed canceling the raise for UW employees unless the UW eliminates DEI programs.

And please sign the petition!

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/petition-calling-on-wisconsins-joint-committee-on-employment-relations-to-meet-and-approve-the-compensation-plan/