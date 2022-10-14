media release: Yesika Salgado is a Los Angeles based Salvadoran poet who writes about her family, her culture, her city, and her fat body. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Teen Vogue, Univision, CNN, NPR, and many other platforms. She is an internationally recognized body-positive advocate, writer of the column Suelta for Remez and contributor to refinery29’s Latine platform Somos. Yesika is the author of the best-sellers Corazón, Tesoro, and Hermosa.

