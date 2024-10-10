media release: This is a facility rental event presented by an independent organization separate from Overture Center for the Arts.

From the creators of “Oh What A Night!” and “Four By Four,” direct from Las Vegas, comes an electrifying new show – a unique musical revue celebrating the music of ABBA, The Carpenters, The 5th Dimension and The Mamas & Papas.

The dynamic stars of “Yesterday Once More” expertly sing and dance their way through the hit songs of these pop icons in a fully choreographed musical production. You’ll enjoy non-stop hits, such as The Carpenters’ “Close to You,” The Mamas & The Papas’ “California Dreaming,” The 5th Dimension’s “Up, Up and Away” and ABBA’s “Dancing Queen," all tied together with informative and humorous banter.

The cast members of the show are four dynamic performers whose lush harmonic interpretations are featured both as an ensemble and individually. For anyone who simply loves great music and amazing vocal blends, this is a show not to be missed.