Yesterday & Today

media release: Yesterday and Today, The Interactive Beatles Experience is the nation’s most innovative and unique show utilizing the works of the Beatles. Through requests and memories, Yesterday and Today tells the audiences story using the Beatles catalogue. The band, anchored by brothers Billy, Matthew and Ryan McGuigan perform as themselves and leave the song choices completely up to you! The set list is created as the show happens, based upon the songs chosen by the audience and the reasons that they chose those songs make up the narrative for the evening. Every show is different, every show is interactive and Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience proves that the Beatles music truly is the soundtrack to our lives.