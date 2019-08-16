press release: Join Arts + Literature Lab on August 16 for a rare live event, featuring bassist William Koepcky, drummer Craig Walkner, and saxophone/wind synth player Roger Ebner - as Yeti Rain - and enjoy a concert of exciting avant-garde funk/rock improv.

Yeti Rain consists of sax and wind synth phenom Roger Ebner (Pigface, Snarling Adjective Convention, Awaken Project), virtuoso bassist William Kopecky (Kopecky, Far Corner, Par Lindh Project, Michael Angelo Batio, Snarling Adjective Convention), and the extraordinary drummer/percussionist Craig Walkner (Far Corner, Fringe Character, Bascom Hill, Snarling Adjective Convention). The chemistry between these three instrumentalists is more impressive than ever with each musician contributing their unique voice to create music that is by turns meditative and violent, the perfect soundtrack for a beautifully disturbing dream. The band’s first two albums, Discarnate (2006) and Nest of Storms (2008), were performed by the duo of Roger and William. In 2010 Craig completed the line-up, and since then the trio has released III (2010) and Stars Fall Darkly (2013).