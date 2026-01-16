media release: Taiwan, Japan | 2000 | DCP | 173 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Edward Yang

Cast: Wu Nien-jen, Issey Ogata, Elaine Jin

Taiwanese New Wave legend Edward Yang won the Best Director prize at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival for his final film, an expansive and emotionally layered study of a multi-generational family in Taipei at the turn of the twenty-first century. With their grandmother in a coma, the children of the Jian family navigate life, love, and loss, with young Yang-Yang discovering his vision of the world through the lens of a camera. Meanwhile, patriarch N.J. (Wu Nien-jen) struggles with the reemergence of a lost love from his past. Yi Yi stands as a triumphant conclusion to Yang’s storied career. A new 4K restoration will be screened.

