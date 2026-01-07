Yid Vicious
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
courtesy Yid Vicious
Yid Vicious in the great outdoors.
Yid Vicious
media release: Yid Vicious 30th Anniversary Show
Join Madison's original eastside klezmer outfit Yid Vicious for an evening of revelry celebrating 30 years of music-making and shenanigans. The band will be joined by special guests and alumni dating back to the band's Groundhog Day1996 polar vortex debut.
$10 cover. 21+
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music