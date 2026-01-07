Yid Vicious

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Yid Vicious 30th Anniversary Show

Join Madison's original eastside klezmer outfit Yid Vicious for an evening of revelry celebrating 30 years of music-making and shenanigans. The band will be joined by special guests and alumni dating back to the band's Groundhog Day1996 polar vortex debut. 

$10 cover. 21+

Info

harmonybarandgrill.com

Music
608-249-4333
