× Expand courtesy Yid Vicious Yid Vicious in the great outdoors. Yid Vicious

media release: Celebrate summer with Friends of Ukraine – Madison! Dance, tap your feet, and enjoy a concert headlined by Madison’s favorite klezmer band Yid Vicious, while dining on delicious food provided by a variety of food trucks. Wash it down with one of the Capital Brewery’s award-winning beers.

There will be a silent auction, raffles, and fun in the sun in the Capital Brewery’s Bier Garten

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.