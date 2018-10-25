Geoffrey Brady & Yid Vicious
Gates of Heaven 302 E. Gorham St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Geoffrey Brady and Yid Vicious present Far Out Folk
Thursday, October 25, 2018, 7:30 pm, Gates of Heaven, James Madison Park
Free admission, donations accepted at the door
Composer Geoffrey Brady and Yid Vicious present an evening of new music exploring world folk music sources through improvisation-based composition. The concert pays tribute to Fred Katz (1919-2013) an American cellist/pianist/composer/
Taking the Katz album as a jumping-off point, Yid Vicious will present a program of extended compositions by Brady that transmogrify folk materials into vehicles for improvisation by the members of Yid Vicious, Madison’s locally-grown klezmer ensemble. Traditional and less-traditional-but-really-
Far Out Folk is supported by the Greater Madison Jazz Consortium and the Madison Arts Commission with additional funds from the Wisconsin Arts Board. Promotional support provided by WORT 89.9 FM.