Yid Vicious in the great outdoors.

media release: Muso is pleased to announce a vicious and delicious acoustic performance of the one and only Yid Vicious, Sunday September 14, from 7PM – 8:30 PM. Suggested donation $10 at the door to the band.

Yid Vicious, a kick-ass Klezmer band, has been engaging and delighting audiences throughout the Midwest since 1996. The group has released five CDs, toured on three continents, and has received numerous Madison Area Music Awards for its unique blend of traditional and contemporary klezmer. Indoors and out, in ramshackle bars and luxurious ballrooms, on high festival stages and on bare sod, Yid Vicious brings the party to life with Yiddish dance music spanning generations from the old world to our world.