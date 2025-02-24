RSVP for Yid Vicious

media release: The talented and versatile local klezmer group Yid Vicious will entertain us with a family-friendly concert.

Klezmer is Yiddish folk music for dancing and celebrating, and Yid Vicious has been spreading its infectious, original blend of fun throughout the Midwest since 1995

Audience members of all ages will be invited to join the fun during the second set, with brief dance instruction provided.

Admission is $10/person for Temple Beth El members (max $36 per member family or group), $15/person for nonmembers (max $45 per nonmember family or group).

Please register by Monday, February 24, 2025.