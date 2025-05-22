Yid Vicious, Tsuzamen

× Expand courtesy Yid Vicious The band Yid Vicious. Yid Vicious

media release: "A kick-ass klezmer band." - Ari Davidow, The Klezmer Shack

"You guys are wonderful!! You truly made my niece's wedding reception a memory that will last forever. Thank you so much for bringing such energy, talent and fun into our lives." - Pam R.

"Madison at its finest!" - Audience member, Madison Public Library performance

Yid Vicious has been engaging and delighting audiences throughout the Midwest since 1995. The group has released five CDs, toured on three continents, and has received numerous Madison Area Music Awards for its unique blend of traditional and contemporary klezmer. Indoors and out, in ramshackle bars and luxurious ballrooms, on high festival stages and on bare sod, Yid Vicious brings the party to life with Yiddish dance music spanning generations from the old world to our world.

Tsuzamen — Yiddish for “together” — is a new Madison-area group that describes itself as “a world music band with a Jewish vibe.” They draw on traditions from around the globe, whether playing originals or some of the oldest music known. Electrified by Eleanor Mayerfeld’s lead vocals, powered by Bruce Silverman’s drumming, connected to the Earth by Samantha Bosco’s bass, sent aloft with Meg Lamm’s violin and Dan Grabois’s French horn, and melded together with Michael Bell’s guitar and mandolin, their music uplifts, reaches out, and exhilarates.