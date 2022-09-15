YMCA of Dane County Weekend Showcase
to
press release: YMCA of Dane County members have seen a steady stream of improvements over the past few years including new programs and classes, new partnerships, significant facility improvements and more. We want our community to see too, so we're opening the doors for a Free Weekend this fall! Tell your non-member family and friends and bring them the Y Sept 15-18:
- Thu 9/15: Rookies sports sampler and ice cream treats
- Fri 9/16: Senior spectacular with open pickleball and a coffee/pastry bar
- Sat 9/17: Free fitness class sampler, open gym and pool
- Sun 9/18: Open gym and pool
- Facility tours and free child watch all weekend!
- Plus other activities, depending on location.
Find the schedule and sign up information at https://www.ymcadane.org/weekend-showcase