YMCA of Dane County Weekend Showcase

press release: YMCA of Dane County members have seen a steady stream of improvements over the past few years including new programs and classes, new partnerships, significant facility improvements and more. We want our community to see too, so we're opening the doors for a Free Weekend this fall! Tell your non-member family and friends and bring them the Y Sept 15-18:

Thu 9/15: Rookies sports sampler and ice cream treats

Fri 9/16: Senior spectacular with open pickleball and a coffee/pastry bar

Sat 9/17: Free fitness class sampler, open gym and pool

Sun 9/18: Open gym and pool

Facility tours and free child watch all weekend!

Plus other activities, depending on location.

Find the schedule and sign up information at https://www.ymcadane.org/weekend-showcase