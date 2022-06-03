Yo Quiero Dinero: Women for Wealth & Wellness

press release: Welcome to another Midwest Mujeres exclusive financial and wellness event for Black, Latina, Immigrant, and white ally women who want to close the wage gap!

Friday, June 3rd from 9-1 PM at the MyArts building 1055 E. Mifflin Street.

We will have Afra Smith, financial coach, from The Melanin Project and Adina Appelbaum Esq. from Immigrant Finance speaking at this event.

Women with small children are welcome to bring them, and we will have childcare for 4-10-year-olds. A light breakfast and lunch will be available for participants. Interpretation for Spanish speakers will be available.

Scholarships are available for participants.

¡Bienvenida a otro evento financiero y de bienestar exclusivo de Midwest Mujeres para mujeres negras, latinas, inmigrantes y aliadas blancas que desean cerrar la brecha salarial!

Bienvenidas a otro evento financiero y de bienestar exclusivo de Midwest Mujeres para mujeres negras, latinas, emigrantes, inmigrantes y aliadas blancas que desean cerrar la brecha salarial!

Tendremos a Afra Smith del proyecto Melanin y Adina Appelbaum de Immigrant Finance como presentadoras en este evento. La tema será de cómo invertir en la bolsa de cambios.

Tendremos cuidado de niños para las mujeres con niños pequeños entre las edades de 4 a 10 años. Un desayuno ligero y almuerzo estará disponible para los participantes. Habrá interpretación disponible para hispanohablantes.

Hay becas disponibles para las participantes. Haz un email a midwestmujeres@gmail.com para major información.