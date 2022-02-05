Yoga

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release:Free Yoga, 9 am - 10 am Every Sat in February, Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St.

This February Start your weekend with a few stretches. We are going to work on basic Sun Salutation with a focus on the lower back and hips.

I will give you a simple short sequence that if you do daily will have lasting benefits on your lower back and hip mobility.

This is a slower class focusing on alignment and slower movement.

Please go to the site and sign the wavier: https://madisoncircusspace.com/

Info

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Health & Fitness
Google Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-05 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-05 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yoga - 2022-02-05 09:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-12 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-12 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yoga - 2022-02-12 09:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-19 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-19 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-19 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yoga - 2022-02-19 09:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-26 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-26 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Yoga - 2022-02-26 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Yoga - 2022-02-26 09:00:00 ical