media release: Mondays and Fridays, September 8 through December 19. In-person at Monona Terrace (registration onsite) or virtually on Zoom (advanced registration required). Free and Open to Public.

No class: September 15 & 26, October 6, 24, 31, and November 28.

Yoga Core is a great class to help build strength and body awareness. This class incorporates a wide variety of seated, standing, balancing, and mat-based yoga poses focusing on strength, stability, and mobility. Core-based practices can help enhance balance and stability and prevent falls and injuries as we age. All levels are welcome. Participants will need to be able to get up and down off the floor. Chairs or walls may be used for balance assistance.

Monday's Instructor

Jo Temte is American Council on Exercise (ACE) group fitness certified and has been teaching for over 20 years – everything from kickboxing and weight training to yoga and Pilates. While Jo loves all styles of movement, she kept gravitating back to yoga and all it has to offer mind, body and spirit. In 2018, Jo completed her 200-hour yoga teacher training with Alex Pfeiffer, 21st Century Yoga on the Mat. More recently, she earned Mind Body Specialist and Pain Free Movement Specialist certificates from ACE.

Friday's Instructor

Devonna Peters completed her 200-hour yoga teacher training through Inner Fire Yoga. She enjoys teaching a slow vinyasa style, and a nice relaxing yin with meditation. Devonna’s work comes from the heart. She has found great passion and great joy in being able to share her practice, knowledge and love for the human body with others.