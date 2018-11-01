Yoga for Parkinson's

press release: Yoga is an evidence-based breath and movement practice that brings with it a sense of well being. This class will be done with the assist of a chair to support our movements. We will work on balance, making large movements that support our natural joint range of motion and cross-lateral movements that support the brain-body connection to function at its best.

4-week Pilot Program Thursdays, November 1 - 29 (No class on Thanksgiving Day),2:00 - 3:10 pm

$25. To Register or for Questions, contact Iris Mickey, Certified Yoga Therapist and CoFounder of YAFA yogamickey@gmail.com or 608-446-4600

At the end of the series we will ask you to fill out a survey about ongoing interest

and ways that we might improve the class to meet your needs.