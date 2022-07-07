media release: FREE Thursday Morning Yoga at the Hop Haus, 2975 Sub Zero Parkway, Fitchburg

Join instructors from Wishing Tree Studio in Oregon each Thursday for a 50 minute gentle yoga flow. All are welcome and no registration is required. We meet from 10:00-10:50 am and the pub opens for lunch at 11:00 am. Bring a friend for a little yoga and stay for lunch! We will meet outdoors when weather permits and in the private gathering room when it rains or is too hot or cold to be outside. Please bring a mat, any props that you enjoy for practice, and some water.

Any updates/cancelations on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ wishingtreestudio108 and IG stories https://www.instagram.com/ wishingtreestudioyoga