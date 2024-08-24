Yoga in the Sculpture Garden

media release: Free Admission • Advanced registration required

Skye Moss, founder of Adhikara Yoga, will lead a yoga class in the museum’s Rooftop Sculpture Garden. Suitable for all skill levels, it is an opportunity to experience the restorative power of yoga surrounded by MMoCA’s sculpture collection. A Madison native, Moss has taught practitioners of all ages while at UW-Milwaukee, through MSCR, at the Lussier Community Center, and virtually.

Participants are expected to bring a yoga mat, comfortable clothes to move in, and an open heart. Space is limited for this free class. Advanced registration is required.