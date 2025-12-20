Online
Yoga in the Winter Wonderland
media release: Trauma-informed restorative and yin yoga flows. We will begin with 30 minutes of a gentle flow followed by a reflection and conversation about the flow and check in about mental health.
TIME: 9am-10am
REGISTRATION: Register by clicking on the links below. After you register, you will receive the Zoom link.
COST: FREE
December 6
NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.