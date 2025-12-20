Yoga in the Winter Wonderland

media release: Trauma-informed restorative and yin yoga flows. We will begin with 30 minutes of a gentle flow followed by a reflection and conversation about the flow and check in about mental health.

TIME: 9am-10am

REGISTRATION: Register by clicking on the links below. After you register, you will receive the Zoom link.

COST: FREE

December 6

December 20

January 10

January 24

February 7

February 21

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.