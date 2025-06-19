media release: Positive. Mindful Stretch. Free Yoga on the Lawn classes will be hosted by Cathy Hauck, owner of ABC Yoga, on Thursday, June 19; Saturday, July 12; Thursday, July 31; and Saturday, August 16. All levels are welcome at these classes which are intended to be perfect complement to your summer exercise and weekend routines.

Main Street Monroe, Inc. is a nationally accredited, volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2005, serving as an advocate for the downtown neighborhood. Priorities include small business assistance, historic preservation, and events with over 26 being held throughout the year in addition to the 52 market days. Since 2005, over $1 million of volunteer time has been donated, 43 net new businesses have opened, and over 300 rehab projects have occurred in downtown Monroe. Main Street will also complete a pocket park with public restrooms by the end of this summer.

If you enjoy Main Street Monroe events, consider making a donation or getting involved as a volunteer. Learn more at www.mainstreetmonroe.org, or contact the Main Street Monroe office at 608.328.4023.