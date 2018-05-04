Yoga Sprouts

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

Weekly on Fridays 5/4 - 5/25, 9:30 AM - 10:15 AM or 10:30-11:15 am

Children ages 2-5 years old and their caregivers can join Yoga Sprouts Instructor Katie Muschlewski for fun, kid-friendly yoga! Please bring a towel or yoga mat for yourself and your child. Registration recommended. Drop-ins taken as there is space available. Registration begins April 20.

Info
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
608-266-6385
