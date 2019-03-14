RSVP for You Are What You Eat

Google Calendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Is your ecosystem maximizing your health? We've all heard the saying 'you are what you eat,' but with food being sourced across the world, the need to know exactly what you eat is important. Explore how your environment and the environment of your food can improve or deter health. You will develop a plan that guides the decision process for the foods you eat. Instructor: John Lorimer, Photography Instructor

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Registration Deadline: Thursday, March 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
Food & Drink
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for You Are What You Eat - 2019-03-14 00:00:00