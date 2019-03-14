RSVP for You Are What You Eat

press release: Is your ecosystem maximizing your health? We've all heard the saying 'you are what you eat,' but with food being sourced across the world, the need to know exactly what you eat is important. Explore how your environment and the environment of your food can improve or deter health. You will develop a plan that guides the decision process for the foods you eat. Instructor: John Lorimer, Photography Instructor

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Registration Deadline: Thursday, March 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member