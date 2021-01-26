ONLINE: You Can Start Where You Are: Timeless Approaches to Improving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

media release: Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

Jan. 26: Join us for an exploration of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) approaches that can be employed in our neighborhoods, communities, and workplaces. DEI is a national priority as our state is also calling for change by addressing our own unique challenges. Despite the ambiguity and confusion in this body of work, you will learn compelling insights from a Wisconsin native and professional with over 20 years experience in this space.... time well spent and a must-see for those looking to begin or to continue on your DEI journey!

Tracy Williams-Maclin is the interim assistant vice provost for strategic diversity, equity and inclusion in the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement (DDEEA) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She has previously served as an entrepreneurial leader at companies creating equity through strategic partnerships, philanthropy, and practice. Most recently she was a diversity and inclusion advisor at American Family Insurance and before that she was director of diversity and inclusion at the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. She led strategic planning and high-level decision-making to include internal and external efforts, collaborating with campus partners.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.