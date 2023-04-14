media release: “You Can’t Take It With You” a comedy (Presented through special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection)

Directed by Diane Lutz

At the BDACT Fine Arts Center, Kamps Auditorium

Fridays | April 14 & 21 | 7:30 pm

Saturdays | April 15 & 22 | 7:30 pm

Sundays | April 16 & 23 | 2 pm

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is kicking off its 2023 Season-Mainstage Series with the Pulitzer Prize-winning show You Can’t Take It With You. This hilarious play, written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, pits the quirks and quandaries of one family against another, bound by a couple’s budding romance. Follow along with stories of the Duchess-turned-waitress, the tax-evading grandpa, the mysterious maid and her friend, and the fireworks being manufactured in the basement. You won’t want to miss this well-known show that was adapted for the Frank Capra 1938 screen version with James Stewart and Jean Arthur. You’ll be sure to enjoy this spring comedy.

Tickets: $14, $19, $21

Purchase at www.bdact.or or at the box office, 117 W. Maple Ave., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 AM to 4 PM.