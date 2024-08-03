You First (Me First & the Gimme Gimmes tribute), Iron Metal Jackson (metal), Juicebox Gyro (Foreigner), Buena Buena (Morphine), Fashion Nugget (Cake), Joe Marsden (Incubus)

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: $15 ADV/$20 DOS. Doors 5pm; Show 6pm.

Tributes of:

•Incubus (Joe Marsden)

•Cake (Fashion Nugget)

•Morphine (Buena Buena)

•Foreigner (Juicebox Gyro)

•Metal Mix Up (Iron Metal Jackson)

•Me First and The Gimme Gimmes (You First)

Sponsors:

Madison Drum Makers

The Silgman Team from Lauer Realty

Sooper Dooper

Costumes encouraged!

