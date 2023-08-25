media release: Experience an Evening of Talent, Tastes, and Thrills at the YOU GOT TALENT Competition, Presented by MCT Visions Entertainment, LLC, and Hosted by the Captivating Breanna Guenther. Join us for a Spectacular Showcase of Local Talent, accompanied by DJ Buck's dope mixes. Enjoy great Food, quench your thirst with refreshing drinks (21+), and explore an array of small business, vendors, offering amazing products and services. With exciting raffle prizes. up for grabs, this is an event you won't want to miss! Must be 18+ to Enter, 21+ to Drink. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable night filled with electrifying performances, delightful shopping, and a true celebration of talent and community!

Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show starts at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

If you are interested in performing for this year’s talent competition, use the QR code to sign up as a talent participant for a chance to win a $250 cash prize and a chance to get a FREE video produced by MCT Visions Entertainment.

Here is the link to register or attend as a guest: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-you-got-talent-competition-tickets-655273489647

This is an event you DO NOT want to miss!!