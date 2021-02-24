ONLINE: You Have the Right to NOT Remain Silent: The Unlock the Vote Initiative

media release: Join us for JustDane's second session of JustConversations on Wednesday, February 24th! Our guest, Jerome Dillard, has worked with justice-involved individuals in reentry programming for over 20 years. He is currently the State Director of EXPO (EX-incarcerated People Organizing), an organization that advocates for formerly and currently incarcerated people to be treated with dignity and respect. The State of Wisconsin currently bars people who are in prison, on probation, on parole, and/or on extended supervision from voting. Preventing people with previous criminal histories from voting contributes to the recidivism rate and to the racial divide polarizing our country. Jerome and JustDane's James Morgan will discuss the barriers to voting for justice-involved Wisconsinites and the mission behind EXPO's Unlock the Vote Initiative. Join us to learn more!