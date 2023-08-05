media release: Capital City Theatre, Madison’s professional regional musical theatre company, is thrilled to announce their 2023-2023 season. Tickets are on sale now at www.Overture.org for Shining in Misery – A King Size Parody, Disney’s Newsies and You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light

You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light will also be at Overture Center Aug. 5, 2023. The Conservatory is the cornerstone of Capital City Theatre and "Find Your Light", an accomplished musical theatre training program, will be celebrating more than 10 years of cultivating talent throughout greater Madison. Be part of this special extended showcase featuring honored alumni, noteworthy guest artists, dedicated CCT instructors, and current students. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at Overture.org.